The stage is set for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s maiden public rally and meeting in Telangana.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary will lead a rally and address a public meeting at Saroornagar stadium on Monday.

This is her maiden political visit to Telangana since the state’s formation in 2014.

The Congress leader is scheduled to address the public meeting over the problems of unemployed youth and students in the state. She will announce youth declaration.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told reporters on Sunday that Congress Bharosa Sabha is aimed at giving an assurance to the youth.

He said the party would announce what it plans to do for the unemployed after coming to power in the state.

He said justice should be done to youth in Telangana which was achieved with their struggle and sacrifice.

Bhatti Vikramarka said if voted to power in Telangana, the Congress party would provide jobs to the unemployed and also provide houses for the poor.

The Congress leader alleged that the state government was playing with the careers and lives of 30 lakh unemployed youth and students.

Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Hyderabad after completing the election campaign in Karnataka.

She will lead a rally from the statue of Srikanth Chari, who sacrificed his life for Telangana. It will cover about 2 km to reach Saroornagar stadium where the public meeting will take place.

The opposition party has made arrangements to mobilise large number of people for the meeting which is being held in the wake of Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper leak cases.

Congress leaders alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government headed by Chief Minister KCR was least bothered about the TSPSC paper leak case and the future of 30 lakh educated unemployed youth.

20230507-183401