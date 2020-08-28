Staggered start to schools

It seems like the pandemic is a boon for the teachers’ unions. They get smaller class sizes, more teachers are to be hired and they will get all the sick days in the world. This is a compromised year for education. Staggering the start won’t help anyone because all it takes is for a school to have one case and then most kids won’t show up for 14 days.
Munira, Mississauga
Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary.ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.