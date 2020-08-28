Canindia News

Staggered start to schools

It seems like the pandemic is a boon for the teachers’ unions. They get smaller class sizes, more teachers are to be hired and they will get all the sick days in the world. This is a compromised year for education. Staggering the start won’t help anyone because all it takes is for a school to have one case and then most kids won’t show up for 14 days.

Munira, Mississauga

