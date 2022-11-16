INDIASCI-TECH

Stakeholders agree to phased roll-out of uniform charging port for different gadgets

NewsWire
0
0

A broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on Wednesday on adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and other such gadgets.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh chaired a meeting of the Central Inter-Ministerial Task Force constituted to examine the issue of uniformity in charging ports of electronic devices, attended by representatives from industry associations such as MAIT, FICCI, CII, educational institutions including IIT Kanpur, IIT-BHU, Varanasi and Central government ministries including Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

Industry should overcome inertia in adopting a uniform charging port in the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste, he said.

The Consumer Affairs Department has also decided to form a sub-group to examine the feasibility of uniform charging port for wearables. The sub-group will include representatives from industry bodies, educational institutions etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones.

It was also felt that an impact study may be conducted by the Environment Ministry to assess and examine the possible impact of uniform charging port in electronic devices with regard to e-waste.

Stakeholders agreed that a phased roll-out of the common charging port is may be conducted so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously.

The uniformity in charging port is a step towards LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26 which calls for ‘mindful and deliberate utilisation’ by people worldwide instead of ‘mindful and wasteful consumption’.

The LiFE mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles.

20221116-203802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B: UK finally has a new viceroy as its PM...

    Overall warming to increase, number of heavy rainfall days to increase...

    ‘Need for an active climate action to prevent future crisis’

    Paras forgot family for the post of minister, says Chirag Paswan