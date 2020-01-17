Stalemate continues in Andhra Council over capital Bills

Amaravati, Jan 22 (IANS) Stalemate in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council continued on Wednesday over two Bills for three state capitals, with the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sticking to its demand that they be referred to a select committee and the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) opposing it.

The YSRCP urged Council Chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff to complete the debate on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, passed by the Lower House on Monday.

Pandemonium forced the Chairman to adjourn the House. But leaders of both the parties, including Ministers, queued up at his chamber to press for their demands.

The TDP, which has majority in the 58-member House, moved the notice requesting the Chair to refer the Bills to the select committee. The YSRCP has 9 members and the TDP 34.

The YSRCP, however, opposed the demand. Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyaranayana argued that the Chairman had no right to refer the Bills to the select committee.

The YSRCP leaders argued even if rejected by the legislative council, the Bills would be referred back by the Lower House. If the Upper House rejected the Bills second time, they would be deemed approved, they said.

The TDP feels by referring the Bills to a select committee, the creation of three capitals could be delayed by three months.

It also urged the Chairman to disqualify two members who defied the party whip to vote against a TDP resolution on Tuesday.

The resolution, moved under Rule 71, disapproving the government policies was adopted in the legislative council with 27 members voting for and 13 against it. Nine members abstained from the voting.

Four opposition members, including two of the TDP, resorted to cross-voting.

–IANS

ms/pcj