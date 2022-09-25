The deadlock between the AAP government in Punjab and the Governor over convening the Assembly session ended on Sunday with the latter agreeing to call the session on September 27.

A letter from Governor Banwarilal Purohit read that in exercise of powers conferred upon him by virtue of Clause (1) of Article 174 of Constitution, he is summoning the session on September 27 at 11 am.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said it was condemnable that the Governor had sought details of legislative business for the proposed Assembly session.

Cheema, who was the Leader of Opposition in the previous state government, had said the Governor’s office is constantly interfering in the work of Punjab and not allowing the elected AAP government to work freely.

“I want to ask the Governor to check the record of his office and tell the people how many Governors have asked the ruling government to provide information about the purpose of summoning an assembly session. Till today, no Governor did it. Only he is doing so, because he is working at the behest of the BJP.”

Responding to the purported “war of words”, the Governor, in a missive to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, said: “After reading your statements in today’s newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are ‘too much’ angry with me. I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately.

“Perhaps your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Article 167 and 168 of the Constitution, which I’m quoting for your ready reference.”

While Article 167 relates to “Duties of Chief Minister as respects the furnishing of information to Governor”, 168 is on “Constitution of Legislatures in States”

20220925-171604