Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Paulraj who died in the attack by rogue elephant ‘Arikomban’ in the state’s Theni district.

Paulraj, 57, was admitted to Government Medical College hospital, Theni and he succumbed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that a team of forest officials drawn from all parts of the state were camping at Theni’s Cumbum and a special control room has been opened in the area to capture the wild elephant that was creating problems for people.

Stalin also said that the Director of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve was heading the Forest Department team constituted to nab the rogue elephant.

‘Arikomban’, the rogue tusker, was relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district of Kerala to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) and had forayed into the human settlement in Cumbum. The elephant had killed a few persons in Kerala and attacked around 300 houses and ration shops at Chinnakanal.

It was tranquilised and captured and then relocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29. The elephant was also fixed with a radio collar which was monitored jointly by both Kerala and Tamil Nadu Forest Departments.

