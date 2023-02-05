INDIA

Stalin asks PM Modi to relax paddy procurement norms

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relax paddy procurement norms.

Stalin, in a letter to Modi, noted that nearly one lakh hectare of paddy fields in the Cauvery delta region is submerged in water due to unseasonal rains.

Unseasonal and sudden rains in the districts of Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai have inundated about to be harvested paddy (Samba) crops, he said, adding that hence, the moisture content in the harvested paddy will be much higher than the stipulated volume.

He said that the relaxation of moisture norms is a mitigation measure and cited the Central government allowing relaxation in norms on paddy procurement during the last Kuruvai season.

A similar relaxation is required for the paddy farmers now, he said.

Stalin said: “I request you to issue necessary instructions to allow the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to procure paddy from farmers with moisture content up to 22 per cent and for relaxation in the minimum limit of immature, shrunken and shriveled up to five per cent as against the normal three per cent and damaged, discoloured and sprouted up to seven per cent as against the normal five per cent with necessary value cut for this Samba crop.”

Several organisations of paddy farmers have asked the Chief Minister for relaxation in procurement norms.

PMK state President Anbumani Ramadoss has also urged for the total exemption of paddy crops from moisture conditions.

20230205-191403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat CM has no right to continue, says...

    Bengal govt to bring resolution against extension of BSF jurisdiction

    Signature campaign to seek CBI probe into student leader’s death

    TN youth killed while trying to wave atop train engine