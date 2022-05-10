INDIA

Stalin assures no more custodial deaths in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday assured in the state Assembly that no custodial deaths will happen in future in the state.

Stalin said the accused will not be tortured physically or mentally in police custody and assured the safety of people lodged in jails across the state.

He added that custodial deaths cannot be justified irrespective of which party was in power in the state.

The Chief Minister’s assurance came after six policemen of Secretariat Colony police station in Chennai were arrested for the alleged custodial death of a youth, Vignesh belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.

Vignesh along with another person Suresh was taken into police custody on April 18 and the former died on April 19.

The autopsy report of Vignesh mentioned that there were 13 injuries on his body, including a fracture in his right leg and several injuries on his face and head, allegedly due to torture in police custody.

In another incident, a person Thangamani, 43, died in Tiruvannamalai sub-jail on April 27 after being taken into custody on April 26 for allegedly brewing illicit liquor.

The family and friends of Thangamani have alleged that the police had tortured him to death and an investigation is underway.

20220510-184953

