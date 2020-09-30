Canindia News

Stalin: CBI’s failure to prove Babri demolition a planned move a shame

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) failure to prove the destruction of Babri Masjid as a planned act is a shame for the country’s rule of law.

Stalin said the Supreme Court had said that the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship.

Despite this, if the CBI has not been able to prove the criminal intent in demolishing the Babri Masjid, it is a shame for the country’s rule of law.

He also said the CBI has turned itself into a caged parrot of the ruling BJP government.

