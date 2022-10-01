INDIA

Stalin condoles CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s demise

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid his last respects to CPI-M politburo member and former Kerala Home Minister, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the Apollo Hospital Chennai. The senior Left leader who was battling cancer passed away at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital on August 29, where he was brought in an air ambulance.

Stalin visited the hospital along with the Tamil Nadu health minister, Ma Subramanian. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoled the death of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Noted film director, Priyadarshan also paid his last respects to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Apollo Hospital. CPI leader Annie Raja also paid her last respects to the departed CPI-M leader.

CPI-M Kerala state secretary, M.V. Govindan, and CPI-M Tamil Nadu state secretary, K. Balakrishnan are coordinating to take the body of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to his hometown, Kannur in Kerala.

According to CPI-M leaders in Chennai, the body of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan would be taken to Kannur in an air ambulance on Sunday morning.

The body will be embalmed and then taken to Kannur on Sunday morning.

The funeral of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will take place at Kannur on Monday.

The general public will be able to pay their last respects to the departed leader at his native town, Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala.

