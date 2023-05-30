INDIA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a two-nation tour of Singapore and Japan, has congratulated the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL championship of the season in a clincher defeating Gujarat Titans.

Stalin in a tweeter post said, “Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni! This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK.#IPL Finals2023”.

The Chennai Super Kings on Monday night won the IPL final held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat in a last ball thriller against hosts, Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya. Jadeja held on to his nerves and led the team to a scintillating victory.

