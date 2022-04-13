INDIA

Stalin declares Ambedkar birth anniversary as ‘Equality Day’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday declared April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, would be celebrated as “Equality Day” from this year onwards.

The Tamil Nadu government has already declared September 17, the birth anniversary of social reformer E.V.S. Periyar, as “Social Justice Day”.

Making the announcement in the Assembly, Stalin said that a pledge would be taken across the state on this day for upholding and following equality, and eschewingcaste discrimination.

The Chief Minister said that a live bronze statue of Dr Ambedkar would be installed at the Ambekar Manimandapam in Chennai following the request by VCK leader and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan.

He also said that selected works of Dr. Ambedkar would be published in Tamil, adding that the opinions of the great social reformer have relevance and substance and that it was a beacon for the future. He said that the decision came on a representation he received from the DMK MP, A. Raja.

The Chief Minister also said that the goal of social justice is achieving equality and added that the government would intervene in any issue which concern the Tamils. He also warned that any discrimination based on caste would not be tolerated and would be dealt with an iron hand.

