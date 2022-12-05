INDIA

Stalin, EPS to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will leave for New Delhi on Monday morning to attend the G20 preparatory meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Stalin would return to Chennai at 11.30 p.m, the Chief Minister’s office told IANS.

AIADMK interim general secretary and leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will also attend the meeting.

The PMO has clearly stated that the parties cannot send the representatives and instead party’s state presidents must participate in the meeting. The preliminary meeting will, according to the Chief Minister’s office, deliberate on how the G20 would be conducted in India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also participating in the meeting and has told mediapersons that she was attending the meeting as the Trinamool Congress president.

PMK state president Anbumani Ramadoss is also likely to participate in the meeting.

