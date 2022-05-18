Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday flagged off the first consignment of relief materials to Sri Lankan, which is going through the worst economic crisis in its history.

Stalin flagged off the ship carrying 9,000 tonnes of rice, 200 tonnes of milk powder and 24 tonnes of essential medicines from the Chennai Port.

The total value of the relief materials is estimated to be Rs 45 crore.

Earlier, Stalin had said that after receiving nod from the Central government, Tamil Nadu would send 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka in batches.

He had also appealed to the people to donate on humanitarian grounds so that necessary items can be bought and sent to Sri Lanka.

