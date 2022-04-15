INDIA

Stalin had food at narikuravar home, distributed welfare measures to community members

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday visited the residential area of narikuravar/gypsies at Avadi here and had food at one residence.

He also distributed government welfare measures to the community members.

Stalin’s visit was after the gypsies had invited him to visit their locality over a video conference after he had interacted with three schoolgoing girls in that community.

Earlier last month, the girls had narrated the problems they initially faced in their school and how they overcame them to an online media.

Stalin met the girls at the state Secretariat.

On Friday, Stalin distributed the state healthcare inclusion cards, ration cards, loans to roadside vendors and social security financial assistance to several persons of the gypsy community.

Later, he had food at the residence of Dharshani, a school student who had met him earlier.

The gypsies expressed their happiness to Stalin on his visit and the latter said he had requested the Central government to include the narikuravar community under the scheduled tribe category.

20220415-155404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP teachers threaten to stall local bodies polls’ counting amid Covid...

    Gujarat sees daily Covid tally cross 700

    Indices settle high led by rally in realty, metal; Sensex up...

    SC bats for medical boards at district level for termination of...