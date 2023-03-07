INDIA

Stalin interacts with migrant workers at TN latex unit

NewsWire
0
0

Amid reports of workers from north India moving out of Tamil Nadu out of fear of being attacked by local people, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday interacted with migrant workers at a private latex factory in Tirunelveli.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s office said that he interacted with the workers of the latex unit involved in making hand gloves and enquired about their well-being.

There were apprehensions among the migrant workers of north India after fake videos on social media depicted them being attacked by locals.

During the interaction, the workers told Stalin that they were being treated well by the local people. Some of the migrant workers were staying in Tamil Nadu for the past five years and were feeling like it was home too, they said.

The Chief Minister asked the migrant workers not to heed to any rumours and added that the state government was providing a safe working environment to workers from all the states.

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader and former Union Minister, T.R. Baalu met Bihar Chief Minister, Nithish Kumar at Patna and presented a report sent by Stalin on the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government for the security of migrant workers from North India including those from Bihar.

20230307-183405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt has provided market, opportunities to indigenous products: Naqvi

    Bihar clocks anomalies in Covid test reports

    Trinamool will deliver poll promises within 100 days of govt formation...

    Hesson’s batting template for RCB seems to be working well