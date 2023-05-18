INDIA

Stalin invited for Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony

The Congress has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, whose DMK is its alliance partner in the state, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday.

Karnataka Congress President and prime architect of party’s landslide win in Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar will also take oath as the only Deputy Chief Minister. He is likely to hold the plum portfolio of Home, it is reported.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal in a statement said that the Congress is extending invitations to allies and like-minded party leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramiah.

