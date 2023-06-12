INDIA

Stalin is CM because of dynasty, says Annamalai

NewsWire
0
1

BJP’s Tamil Nadu state President K. Annamalai on Monday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was in his position just because of the dynasty and the word Karunanidhi.

He was responding to Stalin’s remarks on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for a Tamil Prime Minister to the country that the sentiment was welcome but the intent was not understood.

Stalin also had said: “I don’t know why Amit Shah is angry with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi” and hoped that L. Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan would have a chance to become Prime Minister.

To this, Annamalai said: “In your Arivalayam party, the basic criteria are that they have to be born in your Gopalapuram home, that’s why the honourable Home Minister mentioned your family as 3G (Third Generation Dynast) and your partner INC India as 4G (4 Generation Dynast).”

He also called upon Stalin not to talk about 2004-14 and added that the DMK was responsible for killing 1.5 lakh Tamil brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka.

Annamalai also alleged that corruption was the word that perfectly suited the ministers of the DMK who served in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments.

20230612-202806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TV actors can no longer complain: Eisha Singh after ‘Middle Class...

    IPL 2023: Batters weren’t proactive in getting 20-30 more runs, admits...

    Delhi’s max temp rises but fails to beat 2010 record of...

    Rajnath discusses formation of theatre commands