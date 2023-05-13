Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and Makkal Needhi Maiam President and Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Saturday congratulated the Congress for its emphatic victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Stalin called Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and D.K. Shivakumar and others to congratulate them on the victory.

In a social media post, he said: “The land mass of the Dravidian family stands clear of the BJP. Now let us all work together to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to restore democracy and constitutional values in India”.

“The unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi and rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of the people of Karnataka while voting and they have upheld the Kannada pride by teaching a befitting lesson to the BJP’s politics of vindictiveness”, he said.

Vaiko said that the BJP was trying to make Karnataka a “Hindutva laboratory” but the people of the state had taught a befitting lesson to it. He also said that the BJP government had even rescinded the reservation of Muslims in Karnataka.

Kamal Haasan, in a string of tweetsa citing Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, said: “Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into people’s hearts and as he did you demonstrated in your gentle way that you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility”.

“Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people”.

“You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos not just for the victory but also for the manner of victory.”

