INDIA

Stalin launches free breakfast scheme for students

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a free breakfast scheme for school in Palani, Dindigul district.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s office said that the scheme is applicable to students studying in two schools and four colleges that come under the state’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The scheme, according to the statement, will cover Palaniandavar Matriculation School, Arulmigu Dhanadayuthapani Swamy temple elementary school, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts and Culture College, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Polytechnic college, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts College for Women, Arulmigu Palani Dhanadayuthpani Swamy Arts and Science College for Women.

The cost of the programme would be borne from the budget of the HR&CE department.

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and state food minister R. Chakrapani were present during the inaugural function along with higher officials.

The state government had launched the free breakfast scheme for school students in September.

Nearly 1 lakh students are benefiting from the scheme implemented in 1,545 schools.

20221116-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Power generation rises marginally in July-Aug on heavy rain: Emkay Global

    NE India’s biggest solar power plant comes up in Assam’s Sivasagar

    Channi had share in mining mafia, alleges Amarinder

    IIIT Basar students shocked after workers caught taking bath in kitchen