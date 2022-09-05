Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin launched the ‘Pudhumai Pen’ scheme here on Monday while his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal unveiled 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools, opened by the state government emulating the schools set up by his Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

Under the Moovalur Ramamritham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance or “Pudhumai Pen” scheme, girl students who studied from Class 5 to Class 12 in state government schools would be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 till they complete their graduation or diploma.

Kejriwal, in his inaugural address said: “We might be belonging to different political parties, but there is so much good work that each government in each state is doing. It is extremely important that we learn from each other.”

He also said that it has to be the right of every child in the country to have a good and free education and it was the duty of each government to provide free education with high quality to the children.

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that if all the state governments start programmes like what Tamil Nadu and Delhi have done, and with the support of Central government, all the government schools in the country can provide the best quality education.

Stalin, in his address, underlined the reforms initiated by the Dravidian movement as also the various schemes launched by the DMK governments for the welfare of women and children.

He also announced that 25 schools run by Municipal corporations in the state would be elevated as Schools of Excellence in the first phase at a cost of Rs 171 crore.

Stalin also said that the classrooms in these Schools of Excellence would be upgraded and modernised, and art, literature, music, dance, and sports would be promoted among the students.

He also called upon the students to pursue education at the highest levels and not to stop with one degree.

