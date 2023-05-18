Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Porunai Museum on International Museum day virtually from his office in the Secretariat through video conference.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated 13.02 acres of land for the Porunai Museum.

The museum will be built on an area of 55,000 square feet at a cost of Rs 33 crore in the first phase. To be built with world-class standards, the museum will display 2,617 rare artefacts that were collected from Aditchanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai.

Stalin also launched two books, ‘Tamizh Nattu Panpattu Marabugal’ and ‘Pudukottai Vattaram’ during the event.

State minister for Public Works, EV Velu, Minister for Finance and Archeology, Thangam Thenarasu and Chief Secretary of the state, V. Irai Anbu were present during the function held at the Chief Minister’s office in Secretariat.

