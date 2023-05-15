Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday left for Villupuram to meet the families of the spurious liquor victims in the district.

Six people from Marakkanam in Villupuram district died after consuming hooch on Saturday evening. Several others were hospitalised following complaints of vomiting and stomach ache.

In Chengalpattu also, six people succumbed to it.

The Chief Minister has already announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for all those hospitalised.

Tamil Nadu state Director General of Police, C.Sylendrababu has already directed the the district police superintendent of Villupuram, Commissioner of Chengalpattu police and officers of Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) to conduct raids on spurious liquor dens and to crack down such places.

There have been complaints from women of the Ekkiyarkuppam area against spurious liquor in their area and the police asked to look into these complaints and to crack down on the spurious and illicit liquor dens.

The police have already arrested V. Amaran (27) for supplying hooch in Villupuram district, while another person Ammavasai (40) has been detained by the Chengalpattu police for supplying diluted industrial spirit.

