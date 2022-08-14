INDIA

Stalin opposes Andhra’s move to build reservoirs across Kosasthalaiyar river

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and expressed his disappointment over that state’s decision to construct two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar river near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chitoor district.

Stalin in his letter urged Reddy to instruct officials not to proceed with the plans.

He said that the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government has caused great bitterness and anguish among the people living in areas around Chennai who depend on the river for drinking water and to a little extent for irrigation purposes.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the state has not given consent to the construction of structures as the lower riparian state.

In the letter, Stalin said: “Being an inter-state river, the upper riparian state cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across the river Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian state. Hence, it is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on our state, especially on Chennai and its northern suburbs.”

In a strongly-worded letter, Stalin expressed his disappointment with Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to direct officials not to go ahead with the projects and not to plan any new project across river Kosasthalaiyar.

20220814-235006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Board results: Girls outshine boys in Class 10, 12

    Congress workers demanding easing of Covid curbs lathi-charged in Indore

    Amit Shah to release J&K good governance index on Saturday

    Telangana poll panel to go ahead with ULB elections