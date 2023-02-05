ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Stalin pays last respects to Vani Jayaram at her residence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin paid his last respects to departed playback singer, Padma Bhushan Vani Jayaram at her residence near Haddows Road on Sunday. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was accompanied by state health minister, Ma Subramanian and other officials.

Stalin told media persons that he was sad at the passing away of the great singer who had brought several laurels to the state. He also expressed his condolences to the family members of Vani Jayaram.

The chief minister also said that Vani Jayaram departing without receiving the Padma Bhushan award bestowed upon her was very painful. He said that Vani Jayaram will be remembered for the numerous songs that she had rendered during her life period across several languages.

The Chief Minister also placed a wreath on the departed singer’s body.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police after receiving the post-mortem report said that there was nothing unnatural in her passing away. The Thousand Lights police, in a statement, said that she passed away due to the fall and her head hitting on the floor.

The last rites of Vani Jayaram will be held with full state honours at the Besant Nagar public crematorium on Sunday. The mortal remains of the singer will be taken from her residence at Haddows road at 12.45 p.m. and the last rites will be conducted by 2 p.m.

Several celebrities including singers, actors, politicians, students, bureaucrats and laymen paid their last respects to Vani Jayaram at her Haddows Road residence.

