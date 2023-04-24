INDIA

Stalin puts Factories Act amendment law on hold after unions’ backlash

NewsWire
0
10

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced that the implementation of the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act 2023 would be put on hold.

His announcement came immediately after the government held talks with the trade unions that opposed the bill.

A joint committee of all trade unions comprising of the CITU, the AITUC, the INTUC and even the DMK-affiliated LPF opposed the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act 2023, which provides for increasing duty hours in factories beyond eight hour shifts.

The AIADMK-affiliated trade union, Anna Thozhirsanga Sanga Peravai also opposed the amendment.

The trade union leaders had lashed out against the amendment bill in a meeting attended by state Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu, Micro, Small and Medium Industries Minister T.N. Anbarasan, and Labour Welfare Minister C.V.Ganesan at the state Secretariat.

CITU leader A. Soundararajan lashed out at the amendment bill, saying: “It is highly regrettable. We never expected this from the DMK government.”

Soundararajan also said that the ministers had promised to convey the views of the trade unions to Chief Minister Stalin.

He said that when the G-20 countries were reducing the working time to seven hours a day and 35 hours a week, Tamil Nadu has come out with a bill that had not specified the time.

“It does not say that it will be increased to 12 hours. It could be increased to 15 hours or more. Increasing the working hours will not only affect the workers but also the quality of the production and work,” he said.

Soundararajan also said that the explanations given by the government were not acceptable.

20230424-205003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj-MP terror modules: 2 states’ ATS teams work together

    Delhi reports 44 new Covid cases; no death

    PM’s nationwide event not to be telecast in 3 Tripura districts...

    Efficacy of Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V more or less equivalent: Guleria