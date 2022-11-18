INDIA

Stalin requests EAM to secure release of Indian fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday night.

In a letter sent to the Minister on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, “The Sri Lankan Navy’s continued acts of infringement upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay seems to pose a challenge to India. I request that diplomatic steps be taken so that such an incident does not recur.”

Stalin said that even after repeated appeals and representation and intervention from India, the Sri Lankan Navy continued with the arrest of Indian fishermen, mostly from Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister said that around 100 mechanised boats are impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He also said that the arrest of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and impounding of boats by the Sri Lankan Navy has shattered the lives of many people across the coastal belt of Tamil Nadu.

20221118-163006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moeen reveals the struggles in his cricket journey, says it gives...

    5 lesser known facts about Virat Kohli

    ‘How personal autonomy can be balanced with public health’

    J&K official held for accepting bribe