Stalin rides Bullet Train in Japan, tweets about experience

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a tour of Japan, travelled on the Bullet Train from Osaka to Tokyo on Sunday.

“Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on# BulletTrain, will cover a distance of 500 km in less than two and half hours”, he said in a series of tweets.

“A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle-class people should benefit and their journey should become easier!#FutureIndia”.

The Chief Minister also said that the Bullet Trains should benefit all sections of the people in India, including the poor and marginalised.

20230528-185402

