Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Friday released the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Policy, 2023 which aims for a proactive approach of mitigation and risk reduction as opposed to the existing approach that espouses reactive relief.

Under the new policy, the state government will adopt a new culture of prevention, preparedness, and quick response in disaster management. The aim is to make proper risk assessments and prepare essential elements of risk mitigation in order and reduce the vulnerability of the community.

The policy lays out a clear chain of command with well-defined authority, along with the responsibilities of the various stakeholders. It also earmarks the available resources to ensure efficient utilisation. Along with creating databases of resources and strategies for disaster management, it will promote coordination among the diverse agencies involved in disaster management.

Stalin also released the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Plan, 2023, which lists out the various action plans to handle different types of natural and human-made disasters.

The plan encompasses action to be initiated during a range of disasters such as earthquakes, cyclones, tsunamis, floods, urban flooding, industrial and chemical disasters, biological and public health emergency, nuclear and radiological disasters and fire.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

20230324-215204