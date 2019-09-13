Stalin takes dig at purohits, backs ‘reformist’ weddings

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday said “reformist/self-respect” weddings are gaining popularity and took a dig at purohits for rushing with wedding ceremonies at one place in order to conduct another ceremony somewhere else.

Speaking at a wedding function, he noted that it was only after his DMK came to power in the state that weddings conducted in reformist/self respect mode got legal saction.

He said nowadays there is more demand for reformist weddings – weddings not conducted in traditional manner – and the situation in the country has turned in favour of that.

He also took a dig at purohits who conduct the weddings in orthodox style.

Stalin said in orthodox style weddings, the purohits would chant the mantras and would hand over the maangalyam or the mangalsutra.

“We have also seen the purohits completing the ritualistic procedures in a hurry so as to complete another wedding assignment,” he said.

Stalin said more than the demand for purohits to conduct weddings, people like him are in great demand to conduct weddings in the reformist fashion.

–IANS

vj/vd