INDIA

Stalin thanks PM Modi for appreciating TN for successful hosting of Chess Olympiad

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating Tamil Nadu for the successful hosting of the Chess Olympiad.

Modi had in a social media post immediately after the conclusion of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad on Tuesday appreciated Tamil Nadu government for the excellent host it had played for the 44 FIDE Chess Olympiad.

The Prime Minister had in his post said, “The people and the Government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his reply on Thursday said, “Thank you Hon’ble PM@narendramodi for your kind words of praise. Hospitality & self-respect are two inseparable qualities of Tamils. I seek your constant support and request that Tamil Nadu be awarded more opportunities to host such global events.”

It may be noted that the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad was to be hosted in Russia but following the Ukraine war, the International Chess Association wanted to move out from Russia, and the mantle fell upon India. Tamil Nadu immediately accepted the proposal and announced that it would host the 44th FIDE Chess championship.

20220811-182005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI files supplementary chargesheet in Pearl ponzy scheme case against 27...

    CRPF passing out parade: 117 take oath to serve nation

    After the deluge: Noble gesture by Uttarakhand cop

    Imphal Customs seize gold biscuits hidden in van engine