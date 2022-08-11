Chief Minister M.K. Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating Tamil Nadu for the successful hosting of the Chess Olympiad.

Modi had in a social media post immediately after the conclusion of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad on Tuesday appreciated Tamil Nadu government for the excellent host it had played for the 44 FIDE Chess Olympiad.

The Prime Minister had in his post said, “The people and the Government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his reply on Thursday said, “Thank you Hon’ble PM@narendramodi for your kind words of praise. Hospitality & self-respect are two inseparable qualities of Tamils. I seek your constant support and request that Tamil Nadu be awarded more opportunities to host such global events.”

It may be noted that the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad was to be hosted in Russia but following the Ukraine war, the International Chess Association wanted to move out from Russia, and the mantle fell upon India. Tamil Nadu immediately accepted the proposal and announced that it would host the 44th FIDE Chess championship.

