INDIA

Stalin to chair meeting on Karunanidhi centenary celebrations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin will, on Friday, chair a meeting of ministers and officials at the secretariat here on the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The ruling DMK has decided to celebrate the centenary of party leader and late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi on June 3.

According to sources, the DMK has decided to conduct an year-long celebration from June 2023 to June 2024.

It is planning to bring back several schemes that were implemented by the late leader which include welfare schemes.

The ‘Kalaignar Koottam’, which is constructed by the Dayalu Ammal Trust in memory of the late Chief Minister, will be inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 15.

The ‘Kalaignar Koottam’ is situated at Kattur in Tiruvarur district and houses a museum, marriage halls besides other facilities.

20230518-132603

