Stalin to embark on 4-day UAE visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will embark on a four-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, marking his first overseas trip since taking office in May 2021.

During the trip, the Chief Minister will visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo and also conduct high-profile meetings with several CEOs of many foreign and Indian companies to push the case of the state as an investment destination.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Industries Department told IANS that Stalin will highlight the improved law and order situation in the state, as well as the political stability, citing back-to-back electoral victories for his party since the 2019 general elections.

The Chief Minister’s office said that after a few high-profile meetings in Dubai, Stalin will reach Abu Dhabi where he will meet the rulers of the UAE.

After Stalin’s visit concludes on Sunday, his business discussions will be followed up by his team of officials.

Sources in the Industries Department told IANS that the Chief Minister will monitor the developments after his visit and will push aggressively for more investments to the state and transform it into one of the most sought-after destinations in South India.

Stalin is also scheduled to meet the Tamil diaspora in the UAE and will share the state government’s new schemes and projects undertaken for the welfare of the people.

