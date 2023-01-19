INDIA

Stalin to hold meeting on law & order situation in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will on Thursday hold a high-level meeting of officers to evaluate the law and order situation in the state.

According to sources, the meeting will deliberate on the feedback received from all districts on the law and order situation.

Chief Minister Stalin has called the meeting following inputs from central agencies regarding the presence of some Islamic groups and the possibility of some surprise attacks by them.

The October 23, Diwali eve car blast in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, in which a youth was charred to death and the subsequent investigation into the same has given the central agencies certain information regarding some Islamic groups getting active in the state.

After the death of the 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin in the blast, the NIA has arrested several people which include Mohammed Talha, nephew of the 1998 Coimbatore serial blast mastermind and founder of Al-Umma, S.A. Basha.

The state police have also given inputs on the presence of certain elements professing extreme Tamil nationalism and this includes the regrouping of the erstwhile LTTE. The arrest of Satkunam alias Sabesan, the former top intelligence operative of the LTTE for smuggling drugs and weapons had given inputs to the state police intelligence on extreme Tamil nationalism resurfacing in Tamil Nadu.

Chaired by the chief minister, the high-level meeting will be held at the secretariat in which Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and DGP, C.Sylendra Babu, and other senior officials will participate.

Extensive discussions on local mafia gangs, financiers, caste-related violence in South Tamil Nadu, and other issues which has been creating a headache for maintaining the law and order situation of the forms the agenda of the meeting.

