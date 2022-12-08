INDIA

Stalin to hold review meetings across TN to monitor project progress

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced that he will hold review meetings across the state to personally monitor progress of project implementation and completion of development works.

Addressing a public programme at Tenkasi, he said that the Tamil Nadu government was implementing development projects at an accelerated pace to complete them ahead of the deadline and that this was a major achievement of his government after it assumed office in May 2021.

The Chief Minister said that new development projects were in the pipeline across the state to make Tamil Nadu number one in the country.

He also said that other than the District Collectors conducting monitoring of development projects in a periodic manner, the ministers were also visiting the districts to study the development projects.

Stalin said that AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, who was accusing the government of not fulfilling its promises, was “disgruntled” He said that as the state government was planning to make Tamil Nadu the ‘numero uno’ state of the country, there was no need to reply to those who were rejected by the people 19 months ago.

