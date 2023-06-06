Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inspect the dredging works being carried out in Delta districts of the state on June 9.

The Chief Minister will be conducting an inspection before the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12.

The farmers cultivating Kuruvai paddy have been preparing for the opening of the dam.

Chief Minister Stalin will leave Chennai on June 8 and will visit Tiruchi and Tiruvarur for inspection on June 9.

Kuruvai cultivation is taking place in 12 delta districts of the state on an area of 5.30 lakh acres while Samba farming is taken up on 8.90 lakh acre area.

The agriculture scientists of Tamil Nadu have already recommended the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 itself and Kuruvai cultivators would be benefitted by this.

It is to be noted that the Mettur dam has 100-ft of water and it is expected to receive 232 TMC during the monsoon. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting normal to above normal rainfall in several areas, there won’t be any delay in the opening of the Meettur dam.

