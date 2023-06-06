INDIA

Stalin to inspect dredging works in Delta districts on June 9

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inspect the dredging works being carried out in Delta districts of the state on June 9.

The Chief Minister will be conducting an inspection before the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12.

The farmers cultivating Kuruvai paddy have been preparing for the opening of the dam.

Chief Minister Stalin will leave Chennai on June 8 and will visit Tiruchi and Tiruvarur for inspection on June 9.

Kuruvai cultivation is taking place in 12 delta districts of the state on an area of 5.30 lakh acres while Samba farming is taken up on 8.90 lakh acre area.

The agriculture scientists of Tamil Nadu have already recommended the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 itself and Kuruvai cultivators would be benefitted by this.

It is to be noted that the Mettur dam has 100-ft of water and it is expected to receive 232 TMC during the monsoon. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting normal to above normal rainfall in several areas, there won’t be any delay in the opening of the Meettur dam.

20230606-131202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED recovers AK-47 during raid in Jharkhand mining case

    K’taka polls: Superstar Yash declines requests for campaigning

    80 temples in TN that are 1,000 years old to be...

    Dior creates an unprecedented beauty experience