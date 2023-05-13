INDIA

Stalin to shuffle secretary-level IAS officers soon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is in the process of finalising the list of senior IAS officers at the level of secretaries. According to senior government sources, around 25 IAS officers would be transferred soon.

Greater Chennai Corporation Secretary, Gagan Singh Bedi is likely to become the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and the present principal secretary, Udayachandran is likely to become the new finance secretary.

Present Finance secretary, T. Muruganandam will also be inducted as one of the Chief Minister’s secretaries.

Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director, Rakesh Lakhoni will be shifted from his post and would be provided a key position. Rural development secretary P. Amudha is likely to be moved to the special programme implementation department.

Tourism and Diary development secretaries will also be transferred.

However, sources in the government told IANS that there are several pulls and pressures from the ruling DMK quarters for the new postings, and hence the Chief Minister is taking time to announce the list of secretary level IAS officers.

