INDIA

Stalin to take legal opinion as SC upholds validity of EWS quota

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that he would take legal opinion before deciding the next course of action on the issue of reservations in education and government jobs for economically weaker sections (EWS).

In a setback to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which earmarks 10 per cent reservation for EWS candidates in government jobs and educational institutions even as the ‘poorest of poor’ among Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs), are excluded from its ambit.

Terming the development as a setback to the century-old fight for social justice, Stalin urged Tamil Nadu political parties and other organisation to join hands for the cause of social justice.

The DMK government, which had opposed the amendment, was one of the parties in the case. It had decided not to implement the EWS quota for government jobs.

20221107-154803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN govt extends lockdown for two more weeks till Sep 9

    Calcutta HC turns down GNLF’s plea for postponing GTA polls

    Two held for murdering Delhi woman

    9-time Congress MP and ex-Union Minister Manikrao Gavit dies (Ld)