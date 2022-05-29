Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to visit the Cauvery delta districts of Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tiruvarur on May 30 and 31.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, Stalin would reach the Tiruchi airport on Monday afternoon and visit the five delta districts.

He will travel to Velankanni after inspection in the delta districts and would stay overnight there.

He will undertake an inspection at Kallar and later at Tharangampadi and Kattur on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will later visit Thanjavur and Tiruvarur and then return to Chennai on Tuesday evening from Tiruchi airport.

