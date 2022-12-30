Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit the national capital on Friday to offer condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lost his mother Heeraben earlier in the day.

He will be meeting the Prime Minister personally.

Accompanying the Chief Minister will be DMK Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu, and his security officials. Stalin will leave for New Delhi from Chennai on the 4.40 p.m Air India passenger flight.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passed away early on Friday morning. She was 100.

Her funeral of the Prime Minister’s mother was held in Gandhinagar.

