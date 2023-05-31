Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inspect the Delta districts on June 5 before the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12.

Stalin is slated to return to Chennai late Tuesday night after his nine-day visit to Singapore and Japan to attract investments. The Chief Minister showcased the state of Tamil Nadu in these two countries as an investment destination in prelude to the Global Investor Meet (GIM) scheduled for January 2023.

It is to be noted that farmers cultivating Kuruva are prepared for the opening of the Mettur dam at the normal time on June 12 and the visit of the Chief Minister just before the opening of the dams is considered to provide the much-required moral boost to the farmers.

The water from the Mettur dam will irrigate farmland in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu which include Salem, Erode, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai and Karur. The water from the Mettur dam is expected to irrigate around 16 lakh hectares of agriculture farmlands in these districts.

The Chief Minister on his visit to the Delta districts would conduct meetings of the Water resource department officials, farmers, political leaders, and farmers association representatives and hear the complaints of the farmers.

