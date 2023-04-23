BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be visiting Japan, Singapore, and the UK on a week-long tour after May 20, to attract investments as a prelude to the Global Investors Summit planned the state on January 10-11 next year.

Stalin had earlier visited the middle eastern countries for attracting investments.

According to information, the Chief Minister will be meeting entrepreneurs and government officials in his one-week tour of the three countries.

The Tamil Nadu government will be making an official announcement after the next cabinet meeting scheduled for May 2.

20230423-183202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India sees VC investment fly through the roof during pandemic peak

    March GST collection at record high of over Rs 1.42 lakh...

    India aims to double marine product exports to Rs 1 lakh...

    Growth in 2023-24 to be aided by rising domestic demand, capital...