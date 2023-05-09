INDIA

Stalin to visit Japan to seek more foreign investments in TN

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin will visit Japan on May 23 to seek more investments in the state.

He said that he would be inviting Japanese companies for the investment meet to be held in Tamil Nadu in January 2024.

Stalin was speaking to reporters on Tuesday after laying the foundation stone for Japanese major Mitsubishi’s new AC plant in Chennai.

He added that his trip to Japan will strengthen India-Japan friendship.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, Thangam Thenarasu; Kazhuhiko Tamura, MD Mitsubishi Electric India; Yasumichi Tazunoki, Group President Mitsubishi and Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Masayuki Taga were present during the event.

The Chief Minister had undertaken only one foreign tour after he assumed office on May 7, 2021.

The trip was to Dubai, UAE, and had garnered an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to the state.

20230509-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI files chargesheet against 16 in Rs 947.71cr loan fraud case

    Dudhala in Gujarat to become first village to be completely solarized...

    Courts should strike balance between environment & development: Justice Sikri

    Destination Weddings: Your day, your way