Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin will visit Japan on May 23 to seek more investments in the state.

He said that he would be inviting Japanese companies for the investment meet to be held in Tamil Nadu in January 2024.

Stalin was speaking to reporters on Tuesday after laying the foundation stone for Japanese major Mitsubishi’s new AC plant in Chennai.

He added that his trip to Japan will strengthen India-Japan friendship.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, Thangam Thenarasu; Kazhuhiko Tamura, MD Mitsubishi Electric India; Yasumichi Tazunoki, Group President Mitsubishi and Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Masayuki Taga were present during the event.

The Chief Minister had undertaken only one foreign tour after he assumed office on May 7, 2021.

The trip was to Dubai, UAE, and had garnered an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to the state.

