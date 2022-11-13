INDIA

Stalin to visit rain-affected Sirkazhi town on Monday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Srikazhi town in Myladuthurai district on Monday to assess the damages caused due to heavy rains that lashed the area in the past few days.

Stalin said that he would be visiting the Cauvery delta region after carrying out inspections in Myladuthurai district.

Srikazhi has witnessed severe rainfall which affected standing crops and even normal life. Srikazhi recorded 44 cm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended on November 12.

The Chief Minister’s Office has said that Stalin would be visiting other Delta regions where heavy rains had caused problems with standing crops and normal life after the Srikazhi visit.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that rains would be considerably less from Monday for a few days.

However, the weather department has predicted a fresh low-pressure area forming over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman after November 16.

Intermittent rains continued on Sunday in Tamil Nadu and many parts of the state were inundated while reservoirs were becoming full.

