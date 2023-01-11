INDIA

Stalin upheld dignity of all Assemblies in the country: TN Speaker

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has upheld the dignity of the house as well as all the other Assemblies of the country by moving a resolution against the Governor skipping certain points in the written speech.

He also said that the act of the Chief Minister was a model for all the other Assemblies.

Speaking in the Assembly, Appavu noted that while Governor R.N. Ravi created an unprecedented situation during his inaugural address but the Chief Minister held the dignity of the house in high esteem by moving a resolution immediately.

He said that the role of the Governor was to address the assembly using only the printed text and that he could not add or delete anything.

He said that there was a murmur in the treasury benches when the Governor added some portions outside the printed text as well as removed certain portions and added that the Chief Minister had calmed them down. Appavu also said that he appreciated the courage displayed by the Chief Minister during the situation.

