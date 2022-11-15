INDIA

Stalin urges Centre to extend crop insurance deadline to Nov 30

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday asked the Central government to extend the deadline for enrolment in crop insurance scheme to November 30.

In a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, he said that he had visited the rain-affected areas of Cuddalore and Myladuthurai and found that the farmers had not enrolled in the crop insurance scheme due to the season of Samba and Thaladi.

Stalin said that enrolment was affected as a large number of farmers were not able to access the common service centres due to continuous holidays during Navaratri and Deepavali and later due to heavy rains and inundation.

The Chief Minister said that farmers had given representation to him during his visit to the rain-affected districts for extending the deadline from November 15 to November 30. He also requested the Union Agriculture Minister to extend the deadline date for enrolment of Paddy II crop growing in 27 districts of the state to help a large number of farmers.

