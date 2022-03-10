INDIA

Stalin urges Jaishankar to secure release of Indian fishermen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday sought External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s personal intervention to secure the release of Indian fishermen arrested by the Indonesian and Seychelles authorities.

Stalin in a letter to Jaishankar citing reports said five fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and Kerala were apprehended by the Indonesian air and sea police for allegedly entering Indonesian waters and were taken to Ditpolairud Pier, Aceh, Indonesia, for legal proceedings.

The fishermen had gone fishing on February 17 in an Andaman registered fishing vessel.

Stalin said that according to fishermen associations, 33 fishermen and three mechanised fishing boats had left from Cochin harbour on February 22.

On March 7, the fishermen were apprehended by the Seychelles authorities for allegedly entering Seychelles waters.

