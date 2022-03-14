INDIA

Stalin urges PM to drop neutrino observatory project in TN

By NewsWire
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in dropping the proposed neutrino observatory project in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, he said that the request was made in the larger interest of conservation of the rich wildlife and biodiversity of the region as the slated project would cause irreversible damage to the fragile and sensitive ecosystem.

He said that the site of the proposed India Based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project falls in the Mathikettan-Periyar Tiger corridor as mapped by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The chief minister said that the tiger corridor has the critical function of maintaining the genetic flow which will be destroyed due to the activities of the proposed project.

He said that due to high-frequency blasts that would take place in the mountain area, problems like rock bust and roof collapse will take place and that the proposals for blasting should be scrutinised using Geo-Technical studies for safeguards.

Stalin also mentioned that the Western Ghats, where the project is implemented is abundant in the rich biodiversity and abundance of flora and fauna, including very rare species.

The chief minister said that other than tigers, several other mammals, including the Ungulates, are in abundance. The presence of a variety of reptiles and amphibians and rich diversity of species is there at the Western Ghats, he said.

He also said that the area also forms a significant watershed and water catchment for River Sambal and River Kottakudi. The letter also mentioned that these watersheds are the lifelines of the local communities that inhabit the area including their livelihood and providing water for drinking and agricultural needs for the five surrounding districts of South Tamil Nadu.

Citing these issues, Stalin requested the Prime Minister to drop the Neutrino Observatory Project.

