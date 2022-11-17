Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday visited the residence of teen footballer Priya who died due to medical negligence and handed over a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to her family.

He assured her parents, Ravikumar and Usha Rani at their residence at Vyasarpadi that the government would provide them all support.

The Chief Minister also handed over an appointment order as a data entry operator to Priya’s brother.

Priya, a budding footballer and a Bsc Physical education student of Queens College suffered a ligament tear and underwent a minor procedure at Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral hospital. Her right leg was amputated after complications developed in the area where procedure was done.

A delay in removing a compression bandage that was placed in the wound where she underwent an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure resulted in a lack of blood flow to the leg leading to the leg being amputated.

She died after a multiple organ failure a week after the procedure at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday, November 15. Two doctors were placed under suspension following the lapses.

The Chief Minister also handed over an allotment order for tenement at the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Habitat Board at Gowthamapuram in Chennai.

