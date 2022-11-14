Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday visited the rain-affected areas of the state’s Mayiladuthurai district and inspected the submerged paddy fields on the either side of Sirkazhi-Madhanam road in the district.

The farmers apprised the Chief Minister of the damaged crops in the area and also showed him photographs of the submerged agricultural farms.

It may be noted that an unprecedented rainfall of 44 cm on Friday has displaced several families.

The Chief Minister interacted with the residents of Rottutheru and Mettutheru localities and communicated with the residents on the difficulties they faced due to unprecedented rains.

Stalin distributed relief materials including blankets, mats, groceries, and provisions to the people at the Sirkazhi bus stand.

The Chief Minister, taking a dig at the media, said: “The people were by and large satisfied at the measures taken by the administration and did not protest contrary to your expectations.”

He also said that the shortcomings in the administration would be addressed in the next few days. The Chief Minister also said that the enumeration process of the inundated fields and crop losses was taking place and added that the government would provide adequate compensation to those affected.

However, people had complained that the walls of the houses had crumbled in heavy rains and all their kitchen utensils as well as other household equipment were destroyed in the water flow. Many of the people living in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps.

20221114-174403