INDIALIFESTYLE

Stalin visits rain-affected areas in TN’s Mayiladuthurai dist

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday visited the rain-affected areas of the state’s Mayiladuthurai district and inspected the submerged paddy fields on the either side of Sirkazhi-Madhanam road in the district.

The farmers apprised the Chief Minister of the damaged crops in the area and also showed him photographs of the submerged agricultural farms.

It may be noted that an unprecedented rainfall of 44 cm on Friday has displaced several families.

The Chief Minister interacted with the residents of Rottutheru and Mettutheru localities and communicated with the residents on the difficulties they faced due to unprecedented rains.

Stalin distributed relief materials including blankets, mats, groceries, and provisions to the people at the Sirkazhi bus stand.

The Chief Minister, taking a dig at the media, said: “The people were by and large satisfied at the measures taken by the administration and did not protest contrary to your expectations.”

He also said that the shortcomings in the administration would be addressed in the next few days. The Chief Minister also said that the enumeration process of the inundated fields and crop losses was taking place and added that the government would provide adequate compensation to those affected.

However, people had complained that the walls of the houses had crumbled in heavy rains and all their kitchen utensils as well as other household equipment were destroyed in the water flow. Many of the people living in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps.

20221114-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 1,000 volunteers contribute for ‘unique’ Kerala Bird Atlas

    Girl killed by wild animal in J&K’s Uri

    Learn from lesson history has to offer: Amit Malviya to Shashi...

    Custodial deaths a cause of concern: Allahabad HC